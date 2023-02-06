020823_CND_Amnesty

 Staff Photo: Heather Middleton

JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro is hosting three amnesty days for those who have been cited or have a failure to appear status with the Jonesboro Municipal Court or Probation Office.

The days, to be held on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 25, give all a chance to settle their cases with additional fines or jail time.

