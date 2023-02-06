JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro is hosting three amnesty days for those who have been cited or have a failure to appear status with the Jonesboro Municipal Court or Probation Office.
The days, to be held on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 25, give all a chance to settle their cases with additional fines or jail time.
“We encourage anyone to take advantage of this opportunity to take care of outstanding fines owed to the Municipal Court during this amnesty period so that additional fines do not continue to accumulate. During this period, upon receipt of fines being paid in full, all contempt and/or warrant fees will be forgiven,” city officials said in a news release.
For those who attend, license suspensions will be released to allow individuals to complete the reinstatement process directly with the Department of Driver Services, and any active warrants will be recalled.
Amnesty days will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Center, 1859 City Center Way in Jonesboro. As the city center is a new facility, attendees can also use the address 156 Smith St.