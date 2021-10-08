RIVERDALE — The city of Riverdale has several upcoming events celebrating Halloween, honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month and offering a free gospel concert for residents.

All events will be held at the Riverdale Town Center, 7210 Church St. in Riverdale

The Ultimate Pink Party, a breast cancer awareness event, will be held on Oct. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be a free dance class, door prizes, fun and information.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Audrey Senegal at 770-909-5309. For more information, visit pinkparty2021.eventbrite.com.

Gospel on the Green is Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m. Admission is free and food vendors will be on site. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The concert will feature 1-A-Chord, AafroQween, Blat & Taj, Darien Brooks and God’s Gurls.

For more information, visit gospelonthegreen2021.eventbrite.com.

Candy Mania 2021 is a grab and go trick or treat event on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Individually wrapped candy donations are being accepted. To donate, contact Kiara Davis at770-909-5387 or email kdavis@riverdalega.gov.

For more information and to register, visit candymania2021.eventbrite.com.