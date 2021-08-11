City of Riverdale upgrades fire engines

RIVERDALE — A brand new fire engine has arrived at the Riverdale Fire Department, the first of three total approved by the Riverdale City Council.
Fire Chief Albert S. Wright said the new engine was “desperately needed.” It’s replacing a 1994 reserve fire truck that was put into rotation after the department lost its 2012 HME fire engine.
Future upgrades include purchasing a 2020 Pierce quint style ladder truck and a pre-owned Pierce engine that will serve as a reserve apparatus.
Wright said he’s excited for his firefighters to have new equipment to work with.
The new engines will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax monies. The city council unanimously approved the purchases as they “understood the importance of fire service personnel having the proper equipment needed to ensure the safety of Riverdale citizens while have equipment they can be proud of,” city officials said.
