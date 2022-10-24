JONESBORO — The long awaited Jonesboro City Center is now open.
The new 23,000-square-foot building is home to all of the city’s departments, including police, courthouse and city hall.
Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick called the center the new and wonderful hub of Jonesboro.
Former Mayor Joy Day, for whom the center’s atrium is named, said the building was designed to enable city employees to best do their duty and for residents to use.
“I see this as being a place for citizens,” she said. “It was planned and built for you. I want them to claim it and be proud of it.”
She said it’s now time for another dream to expand and improve the city of Jonesboro.
“Let’s enjoy this building and keep dreaming,” Day said.
Jonesboro Police Chief Tommy Henderson said residents were witnessing history with the opening of the center.
City Council members thanked both Day and the community for making the new city center possible.
City officials broke ground on the new facility in March 2021. The center overlooks Lee Street Park and is located at 1859 City Center Way in Jonesboro.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
