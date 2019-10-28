City Roundup

Here's a roundup of election-related headlines from the municipalities.
Forest Park: On the ballot is a referendum on whether to give businesses that fulfill online orders a "freeport" tax exemption. For example, if a warehouse or distribution center for an online business were to open a location at Gillem Logistics Center or anywhere else in town, they would pay zero sales tax on the goods they ship from Forest Park. On Aug. 5, the council unanimously approved a resolution to put the measure on the ballot. Councilman Allan Mears made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Kimberly James. Although a city-produced informational flyer states "The City may not advocate for or against the referendum," city officials have urged citizens to support the measure during council meetings. A similar direct-mail flyer arrived in residents' mailboxes this week. The News has asked Mayor Angelyne Butler and City Manager Angela Redding to comment on any possible downsides of a freeport exemption, but has yet to receive a response.
Jonesboro: Two challengers to Mayor Joy B. Day took their election-related complaints to court with mixed results. A judge ruled Councilman Alfred Dixon is off the ballot. However, Dixon continues to ask supporters to write in his name. State election law requires possible write-in candidates at the county level to declare themselves as such and then take out a legal ad with their intention in the paper of record (in Clayton County, that's the News) within five days after the declaration deadline. Challenger Jarrett Miller remains on the ballot after Judge Aaron B. Mason ordered City Elections Superintendent Ricky Clark to accept his qualifying packet. Dixon's brother, Cameron, is running for one of the at-large council seats, which Dixon gave up to run for mayor.
Lake City and Lovejoy are not having elections this Nov. 5 because all qualified candidates were unopposed. Instead, they are presumed to have voted for themselves and will return to office for another term.
Morrow: To paraphrase Mark Twain, rumors of a property tax increase may have been greatly exaggerated. A couple of weeks ago, signs from an unidentified source started popping up opposing an alleged property tax increase. In response, Mayor Jeff DeTar's campaign put up yellow signs denying that any such increase is or was up for discussion. The DeTar alliance has been aggressively campaigning against Lampl on Facebook, noting his legal woes stemming from the failed Olde Towne Morrow development. Lampl told the News, "I have worked with Morrow citizens for over 21 years in different capacities. However, today I am older, wiser, and I have been humbled several times in my life." The nonpartisan race has two apparent coalitions: DeTar, Councilwoman Jeanell Bridges and council candidate Gilda White Hutcheson versus former city manager John Lampl, Van T. Tran and Khoa Vuong. Incumbent Councilman Larry Ferguson, whose signs don't appear with those clustered into coalitions, told the News, "I am not a clique voter."
Riverdale: A tale of two candidate forums has politicos carping at each other. The first, which was held at City Hall and moderated by county Elections Board member and longtime Democratic campaign guru Pat Pullar, featured Ward 2 challenger Rodney Lawrence, Ward 4 Councilman Kenny Ruffin and Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Pullar and School Board member Jessie Goree sounded off, noting the absence of half the invited candidates, with Pullar urging voters to "act accordingly." Councilman An'cel Davis, who is running to unseat Wynn-Dixon as mayor, as well as Ward 2 candidate Frank Cobbs and Ward 4 challenger Terry Windley, did not take part. Windley had said he could not attend and Davis said he never heard back from Pullar, which she disputes. On Oct. 29, Davis told the News he had scheduled a meet-and-greet at the Virginia Burton Gray Senior Center. However, just hours beforehand, Davis said, the event had been canceled because "We were told that we can't have it on a government-owned property." Asked for details, Davis explained, "The (senior) center said I could, then said I could not yesterday, then about 4 p.m. yesterday said I could. It seems like some type of setup and so my attorney said I have a right to have a meet and greet but because of the climate of confusion, he advised me to just cancel." The News reached a worker at the center Tuesday afternoon, who told the News that the event was still scheduled to take place.