ELLENWOOD — Clark Atlanta University senior and Ellenwood resident Giana Levy has received a $2,500 grant from Delta Community Credit Union.
Levy is the first winner of the scholarship for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Levy said she will use the funds to continue her studies in Mass Media Arts with the goal of working in print and digital media in the entertainment industry.
“This scholarship will help me tremendously as I finish my last year of college and begin my career,” said Levy. “I'm grateful for Delta Community’s support and also for my parents, who instilled a desire for me to complete my education and serve others in our community."
At Clark Atlanta University, Levy serves as vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists and maintains a 3.9 GPA. She is also a Quarterman-Keller Scholar in Spelman College’s Social Justice Program and an active volunteer for organizations supporting such initiatives as military veterans’ and women’s health care.
This is the first of four HBCU scholarships totaling $10,000 that Delta Community will award in 2021, in contests carried out on V103. More information is available at DeltaCommunityCU.com/Scholarships.
