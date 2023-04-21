Clark resigns as Jonesboro City Manager, named sole finalist for Forest Park position

In a special called meeting Monday, April 17 of the Jonesboro City Council, City Manager Ricky Clark announced his resignation and on the same evening, the Forest Park City Council named him as the sole finalist for the same position there.
“It has been an honor of my life to serve here,” Clark said during the called meeting. “This resignation was not one that was easy for here but one of that things that I can say is that Jonesboro has helped catapult my career and for that I will be forever be grateful. We’ve done some amazing work here and the work continues…thank you for this opportunity.”
