JONESBORO — Three Clayton County court-sponsored programs have received a quarter million dollars in grants.
The first is a $50,544 grant from the state of Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to support the State Court’s Driving Under the Influence and Drug Accountability Court Program, also known as DUI Court. A local cash match of $6,892.36 is required.
DUI Court is a four-phase intervention program that involves group and individual therapy sessions, bi-monthly court appearances, probation supervision, random drug testing and home surveillance visits for a minimum of 12 months.
The monies will also fund attendance to the CJCC Judges Conference for training for high DUI court team members and a program case manager.
The second grant in the amount of $17,727.11 from the State of Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges Funding Committee and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will support Superior Court’s Adult Felony Drug Accountability program. A total of $2,127.27 is required as a match from the county.
Finally, Clayton County’s Superior Court Adult Felony Drug Accountability Court Program has received a second grant of $156,214 from State of Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges Funding Committee and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. The county is required to contribute $30,000.
Felony Drug Court is a four-phase intervention program that involves intensive ground and individual counseling, frequent court appearance, probation supervision, random drug testing and home surveillance visits for a minimum of 18 months.
For more information on the county’s accountability courts, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/court-services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.