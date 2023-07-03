The Clayton County Black History Center sponsored the 22nd Juneteenth Celebration and Music Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Lake Spivey Recreation Center in Jonesboro. Radio personality and community activist Jay Francis Springs of 1570 WIGO Radio moderated the program.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Big Band of NLP Productions featuring Mr. Jesse Carlton. Other event features included a display of classic cars. A number of vendors were on hand, including Georgia Standup with information about Medicare unwinding and voter registration, Clayton County Public Schools Magnet Program with Dr. Jimmy Cheeks and Walmart Healthcare. The Empire Board of Realtors and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, along with Empire’s President Archie Emerson, provided information on affordable housing, down payment assistance, veterans and first-time homebuyer programs. The NID Housing Counseling Agency provided information about home mortgage modifications.
A special feature of the day was a gospel hour saluting fathers and celebrating Father's Day. Gift baskets were presented to the oldest father and the youngest father.
After good food, festival-goers enjoyed fun and fellowship, dancing and showing off their great dance moves to NLP Productions Band and DJ Jeff Murphy.
“Clayton County residents understand the significance of Juneteenth and come out each year to celebrate Freedom Day and promote Black organizations, businesses, HBCUs and Black history programs all year long. Thank you Clayton County,” said Senator Gail Davenport, executive director of the Clayton County Black History Center.
Delta Airlines was the title sponsor and partner for the event. Other partners included: Mack II, Black-owned business at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and Empire Board of Realtors and National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the oldest Black housing trade association in the country to promote Black homeownership and democracy in housing. Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County Black Ministers Fellowship also participated and had a presence at the event with safety tips and blood pressure checks.
