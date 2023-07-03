NLP Band.jpg

The NLP Productions Band performed at the Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by the Clayton County Black History Center.

 Photo by Greg Reynolds

The Clayton County Black History Center sponsored the 22nd Juneteenth Celebration and Music Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Lake Spivey Recreation Center in Jonesboro. Radio personality and community activist Jay Francis Springs of 1570 WIGO Radio moderated the program.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Big Band of NLP Productions featuring Mr. Jesse Carlton. Other event features included a display of classic cars. A number of vendors were on hand, including Georgia Standup with information about Medicare unwinding and voter registration, Clayton County Public Schools Magnet Program with Dr. Jimmy Cheeks and Walmart Healthcare. The Empire Board of Realtors and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, along with Empire’s President Archie Emerson, provided information on affordable housing, down payment assistance, veterans and first-time homebuyer programs. The NID Housing Counseling Agency provided information about home mortgage modifications.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.