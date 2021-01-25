JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a continuation of the moratorium on small box discounts stores in the county during the board's meeting last week.
The BOC instituted the moratorium in February 2020. The most recent continuation will expire on March 16.
Since last year, county staff has been conducting a study on the effect of small box discount stores as it relates to the health, safety and welfare of residents.
Small box discount stores are defined by the county as a retail store 16,000 square feet or less that offers for sale a variety of convenience shopping goods and continuously offers the majority of the items in their inventory for sale at a price lower than traditional retail stores. The term does not include stores that contain a pharmacy, sell gasoline or primarily sell speciality food items.
During the moratorium, the county is not accepting any applications to establish a new small box discount store or for the expansion of existing stores.
According the resolution, the county is making revisions to its code that are “working its way through the zoning amendment process.”
Also approved during the BOC Jan. 19 meeting was a resolution to amend the Official Zoning Code to delete the term discount store and to add and define small box discount variety stores as well as to regulate the uses and locations of such stores.
The items were on the consent agenda and there was no discussion on the resolutions.
