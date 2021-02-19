JONESBORO — The county has instituted a 180-day moratorium on the acceptance of new applications for the development and construction of single-family residential subdivisions.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the measure during its Feb. 16 regular meeting.
Clayton County Community Development Director Patrick Ejike said the purpose of the pause is to create and add a no rent clause into the county's development ordinances.
The change would limit or eliminate a home builder's ability to sell homes in a development to corporate rental agencies.
Ejike explained builders will sell when homes or lots are not selling or sales are lagging.
Renting, he said, “destabilizes the neighborhood.”
“Folks have a little bit of interest when building the house and doing what it takes to own a home,” he said.
County Attorney Chuck Reed said the county’s goal is to move quickly on the changes so as not to slow down continued interest and building in the county.
The moratorium does not apply to any applications already approved.
