JONESBORO — Clayton County Board of Commission incumbents took the two seats up for grabs Tuesday.
DISTRICT 2
District 2 Commissioner Gail Hambrick overwhelmingly won with 77.19% or 5,878 votes. Robert Johnson earned 17.23% while Robb Leatherwood took 5.58%.
A total of 7,615 votes were cast.
DISTRICT 3
District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner easily reclaimed her seat with 77.24% or 8,112 votes.
Opponents Jodie Chambers earned 10.29%, Robert Williams 4.95%, Timothy Vondell Jefferson 4.76% and Gerrian SA Velle Hawes 2.75%.
A total of 10,502 ballots were cast.
Jeffrey E. Turner, county commission chair, ran unopposed.
Results are unofficial until the election is certified by the Secretary of State’s office.
