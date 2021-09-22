JONESBORO — Two of 10 candidates vying for the District 1 seat on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners are headed for a runoff next month.

Alieka Anderson received 39.43% of the vote in Tuesday’s special election balloting, with Alaina Reeves receiving 22.65%. Since neither candidate received more than 50%, a runoff will be held Oct. 19. The winner will serve out the remaining term of Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory through Dec. 31, 2022. Gregory died earlier this year.

Anderson had resigned her District 8 seat on the Clayton Board of Education to run for the District 1 BOC seat.

Another special election was held Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Anderson’s resignation. In that race, Joy Tellis Cooper appears to have won outright against Arvis Walker. In unofficial results, Cooper received 744 votes to Walker’s 449. Cooper will serve out the remainder of Anderson’s term through Dec. 31, 2022.

According to the Clayton Board of Elections, 5.36% of eligible voters turned out for the two special elections.

All candidates in both races were Democrats. Vote totals for candidates in the BOC race are as follows:

• Alieka Anderson - 921

• Jae S. Brown - 14

• Shegale Crute Thurmond - 236

• Regina Deloach - 385

• Hackwin L. Devoe - 67

• Debra Dozier-King - 42

• Junior “JJ” Jackson - 84

• Thomas Pough - 15

• Alaina Reeves - 529

• Ernest Strozier - 43