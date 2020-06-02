JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education unanimously adopted the tentative fiscal year 2021 budget.
The community is invited to voice their opinions about the budget during two upcoming virtual budget hearings. The first will be held on June 10 at 6 p.m. and the second is scheduled for June 17 at 6 p.m.
To submit comments, email ccpsbudget@clayton.k12.ga.us. All comments must be submitted by 5:45 p.m. before each hearing. They will be read into record during the hearings.
The BOE is expected to adopt the final budget on June 22.
The district is anticipating an estimated loss of $60 million — $10 million in local and $50 million in state funding — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To balance the budget, $39.4 million will be used from the fund balance, or rainy day fund.
Departmental budgets have been cut by 15% as well. Employee raises have been put on hold; however, teachers paid on the teacher salary scale will receive a step increase to reflect years of experience only.
Furlough days are not currently recommended, but officials note that if the economic situation worsens “furlough days may be requested if determined they are needed.”
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
