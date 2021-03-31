JONESBORO — Clayton County students will start the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 2.
The Board of Education approved the unified school calendar during its March 29 meeting.
The calendar allows for 180 days of instruction for students and 190 days for teachers. New teacher orientation and preplanning will kick off July 19.
The last day of school is planned for May 24, 2022.
School breaks are also included:
• Fall — Oct. 11-15
• Thanksgiving — Nov. 22-26
• Semester — Dec. 20-31
• Winter — Feb. 14-15
• Spring — April 4-8
To see the March 29 meeting agenda, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and click on Board of Education, then click on board meetings.
To view the meeting, visit www.youtube.com and search Clayton County Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.