JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education approved a three-year contract for Superintendent Morcease Beasley during the board’s regular meeting on Sept. 8.
The vote was 6-2 with Jasmine Bowles and Mark Christmas voting against. Board member Judy Johnson was absent from the meeting.
The new contract, which ends on June 30, 2023, includes a boost in salary from $300,000 to $326,610 annually.
Additional compensation consists of $1,500 monthly housing allowance and a $1,000 monthly administrative supplement. Furthermore, the contract states the school district will pay for the superintendent’s health insurance and short- and long-term disability, contribute to the Teachers Retirement System and pay 10% of the base salary, or $32,661, to an annuity plan.
Beasley was appointed Clayton County Public Schools superintendent in May 2017. He took over the position on July 1, 2017 from then-Superintendent Luvenia Jackson. He began working for the school district in 2016 serving as the chief school improvement officer before becoming superintendent.
