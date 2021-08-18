JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has approved the district’s Fiscal Year 2022 millage rate.
The rate of 20 mills will remain the same, resulting in a tax increase for residents.
The growth of Clayton County’s tax digest, meaning increased property values, will result in the district’s collection of $17 million, or 9.4%, more revenue as compared to FY 2021.
In June the BOE adopted the district’s $767.7 million consolidated budget for fiscal year 2022. The budget was built with the assumption the millage rate would remain at 20 mills.
Of that total budget, $502.4 million makes up the operating budget which funds the majority of the district’s expenses such as instruction, maintenance, transportation and support services.
This year’s operating budget will include an increase of $40 million over last year that will fund salary increases and compensation incentives to district employees.
All employees received a step increase and a 3% Cost of Living Allowance. Financial incentives will include years of service, retirement contributions, longevity and equity adjustment of the teachers salary scale.
Employees in grades 13-19 also received an additional 2% COLA. Substitute teachers also received an increase in pay, and additional positions will be added.
To fund the additional expenses, $32.4 million in CARES funding will be used as well as $6 million from the district’s fund balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.