JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has approved its 2020 meeting calendar.
The schedule will follow the usual pattern of the work session being held on the last Monday of the month and the regular board meeting on the first Monday of the month.
However, there will be a few exceptions.
On Jan. 27 the board will combine the work session and board meeting. BOE Vice-Chair Alieka Anderson said the change is due to a conference in Washington, D.C., which board members will attend.
Then on June 22, the meetings will be consolidated, though the schedule notes a board meeting will be held on July 13 should the need arise.
The September meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7.
All meetings will be held at the Clayton County Public School Administrative Complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro starting at 6 p.m.
To view meeting agendas, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and click on Board Meetings.
To view BOE meetings, visit the district’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com and search Clayton County Board of Education.
