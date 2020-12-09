JONESBORO — In the last meeting of 2020, the Clayton County School Board devoted the majority of its time to saying good-bye to longtime board members Ophelia Burroughs and Judy Johnson.
Burroughs joined the board in 2008 and Johnson in 2012.
Both women received letters of commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods.
Rep. Rhonda Burnough presented Burroughs with House Resolution 1651 recognizing and commending Burroughs for her service to Clayton County and her retirement. Before her time on the board Burroughs taught English at Jonesboro High for 23 years.
Rep. Valencia Stovall also recognized Johnson and Burroughs for their service.
Proclamations were also presented by Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Turner, along with letters from Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Winn Dixon and Ronald Dodson, Lake City mayor.
Principals Derrick Manning at Forest Park High and Felicia Brown at Jonesboro High as well as Parent Teacher Student Association leader Arvis Walker recognized Johnson and Burroughs for their work.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley bestowed each a lifetime athletic pass and plaques commending them for their outstanding service.
Beasley thanked them for their support, words of encouragement and for what they’ve done to move the district forward, calling them both “women of excellence.”
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with you and engage with you in support of our community,” he said.
All board members expressed their thanks to Johnson and Burroughs for their hard work and for making a difference on the board and in the community.
“I can’t believe we’re saying good-bye,” board member Mary Baker said while tearing up.
“We’re going to miss you,” said Mark Christmas. “We love you.”
Board Vice Chair Alieka Anderson called Burroughs her mentor and Johnson a great asset to the board.
Benjamin Straker, too, became emotional, pledging to Johnson that he would guide the new board members as she guided him.
“You guys are family to me, and I love you both dearly,” he said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me personally, our children and our community.”
Board Chair Jessie Goree said both will be friends for life.
Johnson said being a part of the Clayton County School Board has been her greatest honor, adding she is proud to be a “girl from Clayton County” who could give back to her community.
“I’ve learned so much from so many,” she said. “I have thoroughly been blessed.”
Johnson challenged Sabrina Hill, incoming District 7 representative, to be committed to high performance and continue with the board’s vision.
“We have been the leaders in metro Atlanta and I’m so proud to have been a part of that,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to keep this vision going.”
Burroughs said when she first came to the Clayton school district, she had to learn to like it, explaining how she’d come from more affluent districts across the country.
But it wasn’t along until she began to see how lucky she was.
“I began to love it here,” she said. “When we lost our accreditation, I thought it was a good time to give back. I wanted to do something to save what I learned to be a jewel.”
In January, the BOE will swear in Dee Haney as District 5 representative and Hill to District 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.