FOREST PARK — The Clayton County Board of Education has partnered with the Community Teen Coalition and Amerigroup to host a food giveaway Friday.
The event will be held at Forest Park High School, 5452 Phillips Drive in Forest Park, from 3-5 p.m. The giveaway is open to all Clayton County residents who will receive a 32-pound box with protein, produce and dairy products.
For more information, contact Chantara Rumph-Carter at chanter.rumph-carter@clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.