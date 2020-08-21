JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has approved the fiscal year 2021 millage rate.
The rate will remain at 20 mills, the highest allowed by law. Due to an increase in county property tax values, the school district will collect more taxes in fiscal year 2021 resulting in a 3.03% tax increase to taxpayers.
Emma Benton, Clayton County school chief financial officer, said the district built the 2021 budget based on the rate of 20 mills. In an executive summary, Benton said if a millage rate lower than 20 mills was adopted, it would result in a loss of $4.6 million
“These funds are needed to sustain the efforts to recruit and retain quality teachers and staff in order to improve student performance,” she said in the summary.
As an example, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $17.64 annually. The total amount increases or decreases based on the assessed property value.
The BOE has maintained the millage rate since 2018 when the board voted to increase from 19.095 mills to 20 mills.
