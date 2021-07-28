JONESBORO — A special election will be held to fill the Board of Education District 8 seat in September.

The seat became open when Alieka Anderson vacated the post to run for the county’s Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.

The election will be held on Sept. 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Qualifying

Qualifying for the District 8 seat will be held at the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro on Aug. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Voter Registration

District 8 residents who are not registered to vote have until Aug. 23 to do so to cast a ballot in the election. To check your status or register to vote, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early Voting

In-person early voting will be held on the following dates:

• Aug. 30-Sept. 3 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sept. 4 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 7-10 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Sept. 11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 12 — noon to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 13-17 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations:

• Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St., second floor in Jonesboro

• Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow

• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex

• City of Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park

Main Absentee Voting

Applications for mail absentee voting will be accepted through Sept. 10 and begin Aug. 23 through Sept. 17. Drop boxes will be open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 17 during in-person early voting. To apply for an application, visit www.claytonelections.com.

The winner of the District 8 seat will serve the remainder of Anderson’s term through Dec. 31, 2022.

Should no candidate receive more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 19.