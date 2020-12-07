JONESBORO — Two elementary schools in Clayton County are set to be renamed.
On Nov. 30, the Board of Education voted to begin the process of renaming Tara Elementary and Lee Street Elementary.
Outgoing board member Judy Johnson proposed changing Tara to John Robert Lewis Elementary School in honor of the late civil rights leader and U.S. House representative for the state’s 5th Congressional District.
Lewis died in July.
“It’s time. That gentleman made such an impression on me for so much of my life,” Johnson said. “I really would like to have a school in our district bearing his name.”
Board member Benjamin Straker commended Johnson on the suggestion in her “next to last board meeting.” Johnson lost her re-election bid in August to Sabrina Hill who will be sworn-in in January.
“It is now going to be part of your legacy,” Straker said.
Board member Jasmine Bowles thanked Johnson for making the “bold suggestion.”
“I couldn’t be more supportive,” she said. “I support you and this idea.”
The measure passed 8-1 with Mark Christmas voting against. Christmas said he would rather rename Lee Street Elementary after the civil rights icon. His motion to do so died for lack of a second.
A second motion made to move forward with the process without a suggested name replacement for Lee Street Elementary passed 8-1 with Johnson abstaining.
There was some disagreement among board members as to the origin of Lee Street Elementary’s name.
Bowles and Christmas both claimed the school was named after Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
“We all know the history of Lee,” Christmas said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”
However, board Chair Jessie Goree said the school was named for the street it sits on.
Members of the district’s communications department said they did not have the history of the school’s name.
Before any school can be officially renamed, District Policy FDC requires the board to solicit recommendations or opinions from the community. Nominations should include the proposed name and reasons justifying the nomination.
To submit a suggestion visit, https://clayton.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1M8MGDi9vbGg2c5. The deadline to participate in the survey is Dec. 18.
The school board will make the final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.