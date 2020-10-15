JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration has expanded drop off locations for residents wishing to vote via absentee ballot.
The box at the Elections & Registration Office at 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro will remain. Board of Elections officials have added an additional six boxes at the following locations:
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex.
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
• Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Road in Riverdale
• J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro
• Forest Park Branch Library, 4812 West St. in Forest Park.
Voters can drop off their ballots until 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Board of Elections officials noted that all ballot boxes are under 24 hour surveillance.
Voters can track their absentee ballot at https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Residents who would like to participate in advanced voting prior to Election Day, can do so at the six locations during the following times:
♦ Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
♦ Sunday, Oct. 25, noon to 5 p.m.
♦ Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.claytonelections.com.
