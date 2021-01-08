JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to all individuals ages 65 and older with underlying health conditions and their caregivers.
Vaccinations are administered by appointment only. To schedule, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCCWRRD.
A member of the health department will follow up to schedule or confirm the appointment.
For more information or to schedule an appointment via telephone, call 678-479-2223.
