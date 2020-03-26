Clayton BOC holds special called meeting conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting via teleconference at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27.
The BOC will discuss extending the deadline for business license renewals that were due March 31 to June 30.
Also on the agenda is a proposed open burn ban with an expiration date to be determined.
To attend the meeting by phone, call (425) 436-6397 and enter access code 666238#
Clayton County spokesperson Valerie Fuller said the meeting will be livestreamed as usual on the BOC meeting portal.
