JONESBORO—Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is urging everyone to stay at home and watch tonight's Board of Commissioners meeting via livestream.
Turner had told the News that the public was allowed to come but he strongly discouraged people from gathering and thus potentially spreading COVID-19. As a precaution, he said, every person was to have his or her temperature taken prior to entering chambers.
"We're hoping it won't last more than 20 minutes," Turner said. "We do have some zoning (on the agenda)." The meeting actually lasted about an hour.
The BOC meeting, which usually feels like part business, part community social, was nearly empty Tuesday night. Proclamations for the Forest Park High School girls' state basketball 6-AAAAAA champions, Women's History Month and Social Workers Month were postponed as a precaution.
Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory, who is a cancer survivor, wore a face mask to limit her potential exposure to anyone with the virus. Similarly, Commissioner Felicia Franklin-Warner thanked Fire Chief Landry Merkison and everyone at the Emergency Management Agency for their hard work in getting ahead of the COVID-19 spread, noting that she has children who suffer from asthma. The only public speaker, Alvin Farmer, came to the podium with a surgical mask dangling around his neck.
Merkison, who heads up the county's COVID-19 emergency response, updated the commission on actions taken thus far. On Tuesday, the county took delivery of sanitizing chemicals that will be used on county police, fire and emergency vehicles. The fleet decontamination process will be set up in the days ahead and will involve swapping out cars at the jail sally port.
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services made sure that other local police and fire agencies by giving them what they needed and is waiting to replenish its stock. He expects supply levels of things like personal protection equipment (PPE) for first responders will arrive once the state gets its federal emergency money.
Merkison said the Clayton County Emergency Management Agency meets daily at 8:30 a.m. to compare notes and get updates on overnight events. He added that all messaging is approved and pushed out to every county webpage by way of the red COVID-19 banner across the top of the site.
Late Monday, he said, the county finalized an agreement with LabCorp for testing first responders for exposure to COVID-1. Merkison thanked LabCorp for turning the application around in 24 hours.
Merkison also said his troops have been very busy debunking "a number of false reports and people alleged to have had the virus."
Commissioners praised Merkison and EMA members for going "above and beyond" in leading the county's fight against COVID-19.
The agenda saw some amendments due to the COVID-19 emergency. One item set up a $50,000 credit card with Wells Fargo for the Finance Department "to pay for emergency goods and medication during federal, state or county-declared emergencies and/or other situations where there is an eminent threat to the health, welfare or safety of public officials, employees and/or citizens that does not allow time for normal, competitive purchase procedures."
Other items of note included:
• an agreement to allow the Clayton County Police Department to provide crime scene investigation services for the Jonesboro Police Department;
• a $93,333 grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for a prosecutor in the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute crimes against women;
• permission to apply for and accept grant funds from the Help America Vote Act "to secure, provide access, and otherwise implement the new Statewide Voting System."
In board appointments, Michael Edmondson has resigned from the Development Authority and Dr. Timothy Brown has resigned from the Board of Health. Kristi Thomas is up for reappointment to the Animal Control Board. Latrevia Kates' term on the Land Bank also will expire soon. Those appointments were postponed until the next meeting.
BOC meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and the March 17 meeting can be seen online at http://claytoncountyga.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?DVR&Mode=Video&MeetingID=1248, as well as on CCTV 23/AT&T-UVerse.
