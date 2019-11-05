JONESBORO — Clayton County school bus drivers said they are still having trouble with their paychecks.
Drivers presented the Board of Education Monday evening with a petition asking for “timely and accurate compensation.”
The district is in the process of switching over to a new computer system, Tyler Technologies MUNIS System. Paychecks issued on Oct. 31 were the first to process through the new system. Employees were advised to review their paychecks to ensure they were correct.
However, drivers claim they’ve had issues with their pay since the start of the new school year.
District officials said in September the transportation and business services division was working with “drivers and monitors to address all inquiries submitted relative to their hourly pay, pay schedule and how the district compensates regular work hours, extra hours and overtime pay.”
Superintendent Morcease Beasley advised drivers to contact Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith to schedule a meeting.
“I will come and speak with you face to face,” Beasley said. “Every issue that you have, write it down.”
Board Chair Jessie Goree assured drivers the meeting will be scheduled this week.
“I assure you we want to reconcile pay,” she said. “We want you to have every penny you are entitled to. At least give us the opportunity to do that.”
Bus drivers alluded to other problems within the transportation department though Goree told operators such issues would be discussed privately rather than in an open forum.
Driver Stephen Hardy said everything needs to be addressed.
“Morale is very, very low and tension is very high with these driver,” he said. “We really need y'all to address the issues drivers are having.”