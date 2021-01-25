JONESBORO — A U.S. Supreme Court decision that originated in a Clayton County court case has figured prominently in one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders.
On Jan. 20, Biden signed an executive order on preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. The order cites Bostock v. Clayton County, in which the Supreme Court held that prohibition on discrimination “because of … sex” covers discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. Under the Bostock decision reasoning, laws that prohibit sex discrimination also prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.
Under Biden’s order, the head of each federal agency is required to review all existing orders, documents and regulations to ensure that they comply with the Supreme Court ruling and make changes where necessary. The enforcement will apply to employment, education, housing, health care, credit, and may also extend to gender-based policies on restrooms and sports teams.
"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports," the order states. "Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation."
The Bostock ruling, handed down in June, extends protections to millions of workers nationwide and was a defeat for the Trump administration, which argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that bars discrimination based on sex did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.
The 6-3 opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices.
The High Court heard arguments in Bostock v Clayton County in October 2019. Former Clayton County CASA volunteer coordinator Gerald Bostock filed the lawsuit after he was fired in June 2013, alleging that he was fired on a pretext after “powerful people” in Clayton County found out that he is gay. Bostock was fired a few months after he signed up to play with an Atlanta gay softball league.
