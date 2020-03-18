Clayton Chamber offers free teleconference on managing teleworkers Friday, March 20 at noon

JONESBORO—People all over Clayton County are working from home during the COVID-19 emergency, including staff at the News and its sister papers throughout Georgia.
For those businesses who are new to telecommuting, the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce are offering a live teleconference on "How to Manage a Work-From-Home Workforce" this Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m.
The teleconference features "nationally recognized experts on how best to lead an organization with a work-from-home workforce." Panelists include Holly Bail, Talent and HR Manager at OneSpring; Patrick Kelly, owner of Critical Path Security; and Mark Travis, Owner of Mark Travis and Company.
The teleconference is free and participants are encouraged to ask questions. Participants must preregister in order to gain access.
Topics will include:
• Building Employer/Employee Trust in Uncertain Times
• Overcoming Hesitations to Remote Working
• Accountability and Productivity for Remote Working
• Home Device Connectivity
• VPN Protection
• Connecting Sans VPN
For information about the panelists and to register, visit http://www.claytonchamber.org/events/details/how-to-manage-a-work-from-home-workforce-teleconference-march-20-2020-8256
