JONESBORO — A new position has been created for the Clayton County Board of Education.
The new job, school board liaison, will serve primarily as the board’s executive administrator and constituent aide and will report to the Board of Education chair.
The position will assist the BOE to accomplish policy goals, manage the board office, take part in negotiating “high stakes political, policy, programmatic and developmental initiative while working collaboratively with the office of the superintendent.”
The liaison will ensure that operations within the office are carried out with the highest level of quality, train staff, monitor work quality and work collaboratively with Communications, Curriculum and Instruction, Equity and Compliance, Business Services, Humane Resources and any other district office needed to accomplish the strategic goals of the BOE.
Board Chair Jessie Goree compared the new position to that of the executive administrator, office administrator and community affairs specialist staff with Atlanta Public Schools.
“All three of those positions will be rolled into one,” she said.
Goree explained that all nine Clayton County board members are contacted daily with questions from the community which often result in required follow up questions to district and school staff.
District policy prohibits board members from being involved in staff operations, grievances, disputes or negotiations or from inserting themselves into staff operations. Goree said the board liaison will have the ability to reach out to CCPS employees, department heads or the superintendent’s office to get answers for the community on behalf of board members “without having to bother the superintendent or staff.”
The board liaison will have an office in the district’s administration building.
Key responsibilities of the new position will include processing board documents and communications including contracts, meeting minutes, notifications and open records requests; providing administrative support; typing memos; answering phones and scheduling appointments.
Goree said the liaison will also be tasked with telling the Board of Education’s story as the role will also design and implement external communication intended to inform the public on school district and board member accomplishments, programs and points of view.
“This person will be solely working for us and will do whatever the board will need,” she said. “It’s a matter of sharing information.”
The full-time position offers an annual salary between $58,820.21-$91,619.22 and will be paid for from the general fund. It’s unclear which department will fund it.
Goree said she’s hopeful the position will be filled by the end of the month.
“This will help us have a better relationship with our constituents and be more informed board members,” Goree said.
