STOCKBRIDGE — Clayton County Board of Commission Chairman Jeff Turner is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Toy Drive & Holiday Fundraiser.
The event will be held on Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Legends Headquarters Sports Bar and Grill in Stockbridge.
The drive will benefit children in foster care and Kinship Care Programs of Clayton County. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation. Boxes will be located outside for those who would like to drop off a toy.
Masks are required to enter. All are welcome for fellowship, food and drink.
For more information, call 770-472-8122.
