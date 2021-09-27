RIVERDALE — Clayton County Board of Commissioners District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin is hosting a town hall next month to update residents on "all things Clayton."
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services personnel will also be on hand to administer free COVID-19 vaccines.
"Citizens who are unvaccinated are encouraged to take the vaccine to help protect themselves against the deadly virus," Franklin said.
The event will be held on Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Franklin's office at 770-477-3214, or email district3@claytoncountyga.gov.
