RIVERDALE — Clayton County Board of Commissioners District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin is hosting a town hall next month to update residents on "all things Clayton."

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services personnel will also be on hand to administer free COVID-19 vaccines.

"Citizens who are unvaccinated are encouraged to take the vaccine to help protect themselves against the deadly virus," Franklin said.

The event will be held on Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Franklin's office at 770-477-3214, or email district3@claytoncountyga.gov.