JONESBORO — With no discussion, the Clayton County Board of Commission approved in a 4-1 vote the location of the county’s new administration building during the Nov. 2 Board of Commission meeting.

Commissioner Felicia Franklin cast the dissenting vote.

The measure was part of the board’s consent agenda. Commissioner Alieka Anderson made a motion to pull the item from the consent agenda and place it on the board’s regular agenda where discussion is typically held. The motion failed due to lack of a second.

The location approval means the Jonesboro Library and Human Resources buildings on Smith Street will be demolished.

The new three-story, 85,000-square-foot facility will be built at the corner of Lee Street and Smith Street. The facility’s entrance will face Lee Street Park.

Citing HVAC and roofing problems as well as non-compliant ADA restrooms, the “cost of renovating the Jonesboro Library outweighs the benefit of relocating the administration building with the city limits,” according to the resolution.

To accommodate the loss of the Jonesboro Library, the new administration building will include a library on the first floor.

The Jonesboro branch was closed in December until further notice, due to issues with the facility.

Plans for the new $40 million administration building include a 300-seat, two-story auditorium, executive session board room and communications office, financial and human resources offices, COO suite, and offices for administration, commissioners officers and legal.

The project will be funded with monies collected as part of the Special Purpose Location Option Sales Tax approved by voters in 2020.