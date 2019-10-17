JONESBORO — Clayton County schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will host a Critical Conversation meeting Oct. 29.
The meeting “is designed to engage all stakeholders as it is the responsibility of the school district to work collaboratively within the community to ensure the success of all children,” district officials said.
Community members will also receive information about the district’s priorities, goals and strategic plans for the school year.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton. The meeting will also be live streamed at www.clayton.k12.ga.us.