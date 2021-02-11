JONESBORO – Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner, Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler and Pastor John and Cheryl Wilson of Gillem Community Church have partnered for the Coats, Gloves, & Blankets Donation Drop-Off. New and gently used items can be dropped off at various locations. Donations will be collected until Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Following are drop-off locations, days and times:
• Gillem Community Church – 1671 Adamson Pkwy., Suite 100, Morrow
• Clayton County Board of Commissioners Administration Building – 112 Smith St., Jonesboro, GA 30236,
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Clayton County Community Services – 1000 Main St., Forest Park,
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Coats, Gloves, & Blankets Giveaway will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Clayton County Community Services, 1000 Main St., Forest Park,. Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, masks are required and only a certain number of people will be allowed inside the building for the giveaway.
For more information, call 770-472-8122.
