JONESBORO — Clayton County is conducting a Zencity community survey to better understand satisfaction with quality of life and to help county leaders plan for residents and communities. The anonymous survey is open to all Clayton County residents.
Zencity distributes the questionnaire across multiple digital and non-digital channels. The goal is to collect a representative fair and equal sample of responses from residents using the 2020 U.S. Census demographic data (age, sex, race, ethnicity, employment status and income level) for Clayton County.
“As stated in our strategic plan, one of our goals as a county is to conduct comprehensive analysis to identify operational redundancies and inefficiencies,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. “The Clayton Connected Community Survey ensures that we are providing a healthy, inclusive and safe county.”
In addition to digital ads, residents may complete the community survey in-person by visiting the Board of Commissioners Administration Building located at 112 Smith St. in Jonesboro or at any Clayton County senior center, recreation center or library branch.
To complete the survey online or learn more about the Clayton Connected Community Survey, visit communitysurvey.claytoncountyga.gov or scan the QR code on the website, flyer or signage. Resident may also complete the survey by phone, 1-844-756-0890.
