JONESBORO — According to Gov. Brian P. Kemp, the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship Program has helped more than 2 million Georgia students pursue postsecondary education in Georgia.

In fiscal year 2021, Clayton County had 2,938 students who participated in the HOPE program receiving $12,160,442. Additionally, 1,788 Pre-K students received $10,669,810 for a total of $22,830,252 in education dollars from the lottery that was returned to Clayton County students in one year.

“This statistic describes the investment back to Clayton County, which shows how much funding can be generated by the minor purchases of many,” said Erica Rocker, economic development officer for Clayton County Board of Commissioners.

“A trained and educated workforce helps Clayton County recruit and retain industry and jobs,” added Rocker. “We hope that Georgia’s students get an early start in the Pre-K program and pursue their postsecondary education with help from start to finish.”

“The HOPE Scholarship Program has been a game-changer for our state,” said Kemp. “With more than $12.6 billion awarded, HOPE has allowed Georgia students to pursue education beyond high school and laid the foundation for Georgia’s recognition as the number one state for business for eight years in a row.”

Funded by the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the HOPE Scholarship Program was created in 1993 by former Gov. Zell Miller. It continues to be one of the most generous scholarship programs in the country and has served as a model for state financial aid programs around the country.

“For almost 30 years, HOPE has allowed Georgians to pursue an affordable postsecondary education while keeping our best and brightest in the peach state,” said Lynne Riley, Georgia Student Finance Commission president. “Thank you to Governor Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly whose generous support made this milestone possible.”

For more information, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/economic-development or www.galottery.com.