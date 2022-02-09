JONESBORO — For the first time in more than a decade, Clayton County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Horse Quiz Bowl Qualifier.
The Horse Quiz Bowl is a 4-H program that develops self-motivation, self-esteem and responsibility.
The six members are Chaeli Allen, Sarai Allen, Kennedy Asphall, Ania Daniel and Lenox Ford.
“Our team has been working very hard to keep our 4-H programming running during these very tough times,” said Clayton County Extension Director Rebecca Hardeman. “I am so proud of the confidence, tenacity, and commitment these youths have displayed. Under the direction of the Clayton 4-H Horse Club volunteer leader, Ms. Cynthia Brayton, the club has grown over the past few years, although the Clayton 4-H Horse Club Team did not qualify for the 2022 Horse Bowl Competition.”
During the qualifier, students have the opportunity to strengthen their communication and leadership skills in an environment which allows contribution to group efforts, encourages teamwork and promotes acceptance of difference.
The Clayton County 4-H helps youth to acquire knowledge, develop life skills and form attitudes that will enable them to become self-directive and productive members of society. The program sets the stage for youth and adults to learn, grow and work together as catalysts for positive change. Georgia 4-H is all about exploring and discovering, encouraging, and challenging. As a program of the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension System, 4-H is part of the nationwide Extension network.
For more information about Clayton 4-H or other extension programs, visit www.extension.uga.edu/county-offices/clayton.html or email Clayton.Extension@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.