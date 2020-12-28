JONESBORO — Clayton County has reopened its CARES Act application process for businesses and nonprofits to offer a second round of grants.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 8 and must be submitted through the online portal at claytoncares.claytoncountyga.gov.
All required documents must be included when completing the application to be considered. Applicants who received grant funding in the first round are not eligible to reapply.
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners allocated a total of $1 million for disbursement by the Development Authority of Clayton County to small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Funds for the CARES Act, issued through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will be used to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. A total of $800,000 in CARES funds will be disbursed to eligible businesses. A total of $200,000 will be disbursed to non-profit organizations.
For more information, contact the Development Authority of Clayton County at (770) 347-0607, or email: Larry.Vincent@claytoncountyga.gov.
