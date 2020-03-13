Clayton County activates emergency operations center for COVID-19 response

JONESBORO—Clayton County officials have activated the Clayton County Emergency Management Agency Operations Center "specifically for planning, preparedness, and response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) because the safety and overall health of our employees and citizens is priority."
Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner and other county officials are urging citizens to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Public Health (DPH).
"As a result, we encourage our citizens to temporarily reduce attendance, or do not attend, public meetings and public events, which includes, but is not limited to, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to help reduce and prevent the spread of germs or potential contamination."
As an alternative, citizens can watch the meeting live online at www.claytoncountyga.gov at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
The Board of Commissioners also posts video of its meetings online for future reference and replays them on the Clayton County Government Access Channel, CCTV 23/AT&T U-Verse.
Residents should check for any changes in hours or schedules for county operations, services, programs, activities or events at the county's website, www.claytoncountyga.gov, as well as at the affected facilities or other communications channels as warranted.
As of press time, Clayton County Health Department spokesman Vincent Parris said there have been no cases and no presumed cases of COVID-19 in Clayton County. Parris told the News, "I just checked with the epidemiologist, who is able to check constantly via the state."
You can look at a daily update of current cases statewide by visiting https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-department-public-health-covid-19-daily-status-report .
