JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has authorized the county to apply for and accept a $705,927 grant from the National Center of State Courts Eviction Diversion Initiative Program.
The EDI offers courts an opportunity to learn from and improve upon pandemic-era best practices and to create permanent changes to high-volume, high-impact eviction dockets, according to the National Center for State Courts.
If awarded, the county will receive $350,463 annually through February 2023.
As reported by the Atlanta Region Eviction Tracker for Clayton County, a total of 1,075 eviction filings were submitted in January 2022. That number is down from the 1,523 filings in December 2021.
Grant monies will be used to hire dedicated court staff and technical assistance and support to “transform their eviction courts into problem-solving courts that emphasize holistic, sustainable and community-driven resolutions to housing problems.”
The resolution, unanimously approved by the BOC, states proposed projects must be approved by the board.
The HCSC is an independent nonprofit court improvement organization offering such services as research, education and consulting while focusing on helping courts plan, make decisions and implement improvements that save time and money while ensuring judicial administration that supports fair and impartial decision-making.
For more information about the National Center of State Courts, visit www.ncsc.org.
To see the Atlanta Region Eviction Tracker, visit https://metroatlhousing.org/atlanta-region-eviction-tracker/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.