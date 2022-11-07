JONESBORO — Clayton County and its municipalities have come to an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax distribution.
LOST is the monies collected on goods and services purchased in the county.
Per state law, the amount of sales tax received by the county and cities is renegotiated every 10 years. The proceeds are initially collected by the Georgia Department of Revenue and dispersed to the county and its cities.
Fiscal year 2022 yielded $34.8 million in sales tax. The county is projecting that number to increase in fiscal year 2023 to a total of $38.7 million.
LOST proceeds will be divided through Dec. 30, 2032 in the following percentages:
• Clayton County — 66.59%
• Lovejoy — 3.34%
• Jonesboro — 2.96%
• Riverdale — 8.75%
• Lake City — 2.25%
• Morrow — 3.77%
• College Park — 1.06%
• Forest Park — 11.28%
LOST collections are typically used to fund county and city capital and maintenance and operations for local services.
The next LOST division discussion and agreement will be required to begin following the 2030 census.
