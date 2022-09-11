JONESBORO — Clayton County is moving forward to recover more than $37,000 in taxpayer money paid to Vanderbilt University.
The funds were paid to the school by the county on behalf of former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins.
An audit by completed by Terminus Municipal Advisor in July revealed that a total of $37,402 was paid for tuition and transcript fees. The findings stated the county does not have a tuition reimbursement program and that proper authorization was not received to make the payments to the school.
Bivins was fired by the Board of Commissioners in June in a 3-2 vote with Commissioner DeMont Davis and Board Chair Jeff Turner opposing. No further information was provided as to why Bivins was fired after more than a decade with the county.
A second audit with an expanded scope has been authorized by the board. It will look into payments made to colleges, universities and institutes and travel and training expenses made by executive management, which includes the BOC and county department heads. Additionally, it will look at transactions signed off by the county’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer and Board chair for purchases of general procurement of amounts up to $74,999.99.
Terminus Municipal Advisors also recommended expanding the audit to include all employees, if needed, following the second audit completion.
The approved resolution allows for, but is not limited to, sending a demand letter for $37,402 to Bivins. Additionally the resolution authorizes the county to recoup any other payments made by the county on Bivins’ behalf that are found to be unauthorized based on the second audit.
Commissioner DeMont Davis asked whether continuing education will no longer be afforded to county employees. He received no response from county officials or fellow board members.
Turner, however, said he is “definitely a proponent of continuing education,” adding “a well-educated work force is better for the county and citizens.”
The board voted 3-2 with Turner and Davis in opposition.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
