JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners awarded a $10 million contract to repave a number of roads in Clayton County.
Baldwin Paving Company in Marietta was determined to be the lowest project bidder.
The project will be paid for using 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds to pave approximately 20.7 miles of road split among the four districts.
According to the 2015 projects report, a total of $86.5 million was set aside to complete the project by 2025.
The following is the list of streets by district set to be repaved. County officials noted the list is subject to change.
District 1
• Bouldercrest Road from County Line to 4476 Bouldercrest Road
• Castile Drive from Maddox Road to Monica Drive
• Cottage Lane from Dead end to Rock Cut Place
• Cottage Terrace from Cottage Lane to Rocklane Drive
• Hidden Lane from Dale Road to Branchview Court
• Madison Court from Village Park Drive East to Cut-de-sac
• Mallard Circle from Slate Road to Slate Road
• Mosswood Lane from Cul-de-sac to Cul-de-sac
• Parish Court from Village wood Lane to Cul-de-sac
• Rocking Terrace from Rocklane Drive to dead end
• Rocklane Drive from Rock Cut Place to dead end
• Village Crossing Circle from Village Crossing Lane to Village Crossing Lane
• Village Crossing Drive from Village Crossing Circle to Cul-de-sac
• Village Crossing Lane from Village Crossing Circle to Cul-de-sac
• Village Park Drive East from Grant Road to Villagewood Lane
• Village Park Drive West from Grant Road to Village Crossing Lane
• Villagewood Lane from dead end to Parish Court
• Winmar Lane from Rocklane Drive to dead end
District 2
• Embassy Trace from State Route 138 to Nations Trail
• Garden Walk Boulevard from State Route 85 to State Route 139
• Lee’s Mill Road from State Route 85 to State Maintain
• Nations Trail from Cul-de-sac to Cul-de-sac
District 3
• Aliyah Drive from James Madison Drive to Cul-de-sac
• Ashton Road from Flint River Road to Nina Court
• Fitzgerald Road from Tara Road to Mundy’s Mill Road
• James Madison Drive from McDonough Road to Onalee Drive
• Leonard Street from James Madison Drive to Aliyah Drive
• New Hope Road from McDonough Road to Panhandle Road
• Onalee Drive from James Madison Drive to Aliyah Drive
• Plantation Parkway from County Line Road to Northbridge Road
• Towngate Boulevard from State Route 54 to dead end
District 4
• Freeman Road from Ga. Highway 19/41 to McDonough Road
• Mead Court from Amherst Court to Cul-de-sac
• Players Drive from Spivey Road to Seven Oaks Drive
• Runnymede Drive from State Routh 138 to Cul-de-sac
• Thornton Road from Lake Jodeco Road to Cheyenne Trail
