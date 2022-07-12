JONESBORO — The first day of school in Clayton County is only weeks away.
To help get students ready for the new academic year, several community Back to School celebrations and supply giveaways are planned.
July 23
Clayton County youth and senior services and Faith Medical Services are hosting a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. The free event will be held rain or shine and feature games, food trucks, DJ and school supplies while supplies last.
July 24
Drive thru school supply giveaway at Lee Street Elementary, 178 Lee St. in Jonesboro, from noon to 2 p.m. Hosted by Jonesboro City Council members Dr. Donya Sartor and Pat Sebo, there will be free supplies for students PreK through 8th grade, backpacks, hair cuts and other giveaways. Students must be present.
July 30
Clayton County Public Schools Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charles Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale. There will be a school supply giveaway, music, food and games.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/mj3LSCCLKckNTJm68.
Aug. 6
Fit for a Purpose Dance & Fitness Studio is hosting a Back to School Bash from 1-4 p.m. at Morrow City Park, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow. There will be live music, free haircuts, games, bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, local vendors and school supply and book bag giveaways. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event is free to attend, however, attendees are asked to register for planning purposes at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-school-bash-tickets-377301377577?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.