JONESBORO — Board of Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner is hosting his 8th annual Fitness 5K run/walk Aug. 27.
The race will begin and end at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St. in Jonesboro.
In-person and virtual options to join are available for $25.
Funds raised will go to support the Friends of Clayton County Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Classie Mae Turner Scholarship Fund.
T-shirts are guaranteed to participants who pre-register by Aug. 11. To register, visit www.runnersfit.com and click on calendar.
Sponsorships and vendor booth slots are available. The deadline is Aug. 11. To participate, call 678-770-6488 or email 5K@jeffreyeturner.org.
