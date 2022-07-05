JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has appointed a second interim chief financial officer.
Stacey Merritt, Internal Audit Department director, was selected to lead the finance department after Dennis Johnson, former deputy CFO, retired in June.
Johnson was named interim after the BOC fired long-time CFO Ramona Bivins on June 7.
Board Chair Jeff Turner said an interim was necessary for both continuity’s sake and to make sure employees get paid.
Merritt previously worked in finance before heading up the internal audit department.
“I truly believe she is someone who can keep it in the middle of the road until a proper search can be had to locate a permanent CFO,” Turner said.
The appointment was unanimously approved during the board’s June 28 special called meeting.
