JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s fiscal year 2021 budget on Tuesday, June 16.
This year’s budget will include a 2% cost of living adjustment for all employees and merit increases for qualifying workers.
Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins said the millage rate will remain the same at 15.596. Based on estimated revenues and tax digest, Bivins said she does not anticipate an increase in taxes, but will keep the funding level the same as last fiscal year. However, the county’s finance department is waiting for a final tax digest from the tax accessor's office to know exactly what taxes will look like. If more taxes are collected in fiscal year 2021 based on the millage rate, the county will hold a millage rate hearing in July.
This year’s general fund expenditures are expected $228.8 million while revenues are expected to be $216.2 million. The shortfall will be covered by $12 million in grant monies, while $600,000 will come from the fund balance or rainy day fund.
It’s estimated the county will end fiscal year on June 30, 2021 with $92.8 million in the fund balance.
Bivins said the amount is well above the $17 million needed to operate the county for one month. The amount will also float the county from July to November while waiting for property tax revenues to come in.
The new fiscal year will begin on July 1.
