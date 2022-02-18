JONESBORO — A Trash Amnesty Day Initiative has been approved by the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.
The days will give county residents an opportunity to dispose of large household items such as furniture and appliances for free. These items are frequently illegally dumped in locations throughout the county. In addition, the county will waive the $40 for landfill use on the same schedule.
The schedule is as follows:
• Friday, March 11 from noon to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Friday, March 18 from noon to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dumpster locations have not been decided, though county officials said they will be placed in high volume dumping areas and near a county facility as to avoid illegal dumping at the locations during off hours. While open they will be supervised by Code Enforcement Officers and members of the Clayton County Police Department will aid with traffic.
Board member Alieka Anderson, who suggested the amnesty days, said she initiated the idea because of all the trash in her district near Grant Road.
“There was enough trash out there to fill up everyone’s house. If we want businesses to come here, the community needs to be cleaned,” she said.
